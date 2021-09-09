Harrisonburg first responders honor 9/11 anniversary

City of Harrisonburg first responders are inviting the community to come together this week and reflect on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

A memorial ceremony will be held Friday in the courtyard of the Harrisonburg Public Safety Building, located at 101 N. Main St. The service, jointly hosted by the Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Fire Department and Harrisonburg/Rockingham Emergency Communication Center, will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. and is open for all to attend.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of a moment so many of our lives changed, it’s important that we as a community have the opportunity to join together as one and reflect on what this day means to us while honoring those who lost their lives 20 years ago,” HPD Chief Kelley Warner said.

The ceremony will include comments from Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed, Chief Warner, HFD Chief Matthew Tobia and HRECC Director Courtney Doberstein. An observance will take place at 8:45 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. in recognition of the moments when the World Trade Center towers were struck, followed by the tolling of the bell.

“As our community’s first responders, the loss experienced on Sept. 11, 2001, is a loss we carry with us every day,” HFD Chief Tobia said. “More than 300 fire department members were killed that day, and more than 400 police and firefighters have died since that date due to illnesses related to the World Trade Center attack. We remember and honor each and every one of them – along with all who risked so much to save lives that day.”

Attendees are encouraged to park in the four-hour free parking spaces located in the Elizabeth Street parking deck, at the corner of Elizabeth and Federal streets.