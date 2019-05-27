Harrisonburg Fire Department to donduct training at Chesapeake parking facility

The Harrisonburg Fire Department will be conducting training at a parking facility owned by James Madison University located at the intersection of Chesapeake Street and Grace Street on May 28, 29 and 30.

The purpose of the training is to allow firefighters to practice skills needed to combat fires and other emergencies in this unique type of facility. Although roadway traffic will not be impacted, the training may give the appearance that the structure is on fire due the use of theatrical smoke on the upper floors of the facility. HFD is announcing this training to ensure public awareness of this event. The training will take place between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm.

“We are deeply appreciative of our partnership with James Madison University and thank them for allowing us to use their facility,” said Fire Chief Ian Bennett. “This type of training is crucial to ensuring our preparedness for all types of emergencies.”

The training will focus on combating fires in multiple-story structures and will utilize fixed fire protection systems as well as mobile firefighting equipment to practice extinguishing techniques.

The training will focus on combating fires in multiple-story structures and will utilize fixed fire protection systems as well as mobile firefighting equipment to practice extinguishing techniques.

