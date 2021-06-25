Harlem Globetrotters coming to JPJ this summer

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to over 150 cities in 2021, including Charlottesville at the John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, Aug. 27.

Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

To order tickets online: www.harlemglobetrotters.com or www.ticketmaster.com