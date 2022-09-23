Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
hanover county stafford man dies from injuries in four vehicle crash on i 95
Local

Hanover County: Stafford man dies from injuries in four-vehicle crash on I-95

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police was dispatched to a four-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 93-mile marker at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Anthony Verret, 55, of Pittsville, made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Darlene Salo, 60, of Alexandria. The Honda then spun out and was unable to avoid striking a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Sulayman Jallow, 49, of Stafford. The Toyota then crossed the median into the southbound lanes, where it was struck by a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by Thomas Lumpkin, 25 of Aylett.

Verret, who was wearing his seatbelt, was uninjured. He was charged with reckless driving.

Salo, who was wearing her seatbelt, was uninjured.

Jallow succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Lumpkin suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

school education
,

Youngkin: School accreditation is ‘broken accountability system’
Rebecca Barnabi
, , , ,

Canada NFL Betting Promo Code For $750 Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Free Bet From Bovada
Andy Newton

Canadian NFL fans will be looking forward to a big Sunday with two of their local sides the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions locking horns at the U.S Bank Stadium and by using our unique Bovada Sportsbook NFL promo code – INSIDERS – you can turbo-charge a new account with $750 in free bets...

glenn youngkin
,

Wexton, Spanberger speak truth to Youngkin on anti-trans school policies
Chris Graham

The bipartisan monthly meeting between Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia’s congressional delegation this week got heated when Democrats Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger brought up Youngkin’s proposed anti-trans school policies, and Republican Bob Good defended the policies by claiming that schools and teachers are “grooming” children to change their gender.

NFL Preseason Week 1- Packers vs 49ers Odds, Picks and Predictions

How to Bet On The Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes
election

Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
Crystal Graham
Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones inviting QB controversy between Rush, Prescott
Chris Graham
New England Patriots
, , , , ,

Canada NFL Betting Promo Code For $1000 Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Free Bet From BetOnline
Andy Newton