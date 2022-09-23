Hanover County: Stafford man dies from injuries in four-vehicle crash on I-95

Virginia State Police was dispatched to a four-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 93-mile marker at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Anthony Verret, 55, of Pittsville, made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Darlene Salo, 60, of Alexandria. The Honda then spun out and was unable to avoid striking a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Sulayman Jallow, 49, of Stafford. The Toyota then crossed the median into the southbound lanes, where it was struck by a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by Thomas Lumpkin, 25 of Aylett.

Verret, who was wearing his seatbelt, was uninjured. He was charged with reckless driving.

Salo, who was wearing her seatbelt, was uninjured.

Jallow succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Lumpkin suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.