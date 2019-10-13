Golf: Gao posts career-best finish to lead UVA at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

UVA junior WeiWei Gao (Cebu City, Philippines) posted the best finish and tournament score during his Cavalier career to lead the team at this year’s Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate.

Gao placed 18th, shooting a career-best 5-under 211, to be UVA’s top finisher in the 54-hole event. His opening round score of 3-under 69 matched his best 18-hole total as a Cavalier. He shot 1-under 71 during Sunday’s final round.

Virginia had its best single-round score during Sunday’s final round action. The Cavaliers shot 6-under 282 for a three-day total of 1-over 865. Louisville captured the team title at 34-under 830.

Sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) was one of two UVA players to shoot 2-under 70 during the final round. He moved up to 47th place at 2-over 218, equaling his best tournament score as a collegiate. Classmate David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) also recorded a 70 during the final round and tied for 56th place at 3-over 219. Senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) also finished at 219. He had a final-round score of 71. Sophomore Sam Jung rounded out UVA’s scoring with a 79th-place finish at 13-over 229. He posted a 75 on Sunday, his low round during the event.

Senior Christopher White (Garden City, N.Y.), who is competing as an individual, finished 71st at 226. His final round score was 79.

UVA will wrap up its fall schedule next weekend when the Cavaliers compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Intercollegiate. The three-day tournament in Alpharetta, Ga., gets underway Friday.









