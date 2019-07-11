GoFundMe set up to help those affected by Blackjewel bankruptcy

Harlan County Community Action Agency is raising funds to assist the miners and their families who were affected by the Blackjewel bankruptcy.

Click here to learn more: www.gofundme.com/f/DonatetominersHarlanCAA.

Employees were last paid on June 28, but had their paychecks pulled from their bank accounts on July 1. Many have been left with negative bank account balances, unable to pay for basic needs, and wondering how they will be able to keep afloat.

Prior to its closure, the company had employed approximately 1,700 workers across Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Kentucky, with over 450 coal miners and other workers based in Southwest Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam has directed the Virginia Employment Commission to waive the standard week-long waiting period for unemployment benefits for affected employees, and has authorized overtime pay for Virginia Career Works representatives helping to connect displaced workers with job training programs and new career opportunities.

Additional community support programs and information sessions will be announced on the Virginia Employment Commission website and regional Virginia Career Works websites in the coming days.

Impacted employees of Blackjewel LLC can file for unemployment benefits and access additional support online here, by calling the Virginia Employment Commissions’ customer contact center at (866) 832-2363, or by visiting a local Virginia Career Works Center.

To find a local Virginia Career Works Center, visit the Virginia Employment Commission website.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google