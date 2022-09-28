GO Virginia awards $1.2 million for workforce development

Four projects will receive Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards to expand workforce pipelines and foster entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced September 20 that more than $1.2 million in grants will go toward workforce development. The four awarded projects will also receive $745,000 in local and non-state funding.

“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities,” Youngkin said in a press release. “These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia grants were designed to promote, driving regional advancement and strengthening our Commonwealth.”

GO Virginia began in 2017, has funded 233 projects and awarded $93.7 million to support regional economic development efforts.

“These GO Virginia projects will increase workforce capacity while expanding economic growth through job creation and entrepreneurial startups,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release. “Our regional partners have made great use of GO Virginia’s collaborative approach, and those partnerships will create prosperous avenues of innovative investment and strengthen both communities and economies across Virginia.”