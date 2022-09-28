Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
go virginia awards 1 2 million for workforce development
Culture

GO Virginia awards $1.2 million for workforce development

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
handshake
(© Antonioguillem – stock.adobe.com)

Four projects will receive Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards to expand workforce pipelines and foster entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced September 20 that more than $1.2 million in grants will go toward workforce development. The four awarded projects will also receive $745,000 in local and non-state funding.

“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities,” Youngkin said in a press release. “These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia grants were designed to promote, driving regional advancement and strengthening our Commonwealth.”

GO Virginia began in 2017, has funded 233 projects and awarded $93.7 million to support regional economic development efforts.

“These GO Virginia projects will increase workforce capacity while expanding economic growth through job creation and entrepreneurial startups,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release. “Our regional partners have made great use of GO Virginia’s collaborative approach, and those partnerships will create prosperous avenues of innovative investment and strengthen both communities and economies across Virginia.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

afton express
,

Celebration: Afton Express marks one-year of service with coffee and donuts
Rebecca Barnabi
Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers put edge rusher Joey Bosa on injured reserve with groin tear
Chris Graham

Joey Bosa’s groin tear in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 38-10 Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars has landed him on injured reserve.

nascar

NASCAR Notebook: All eight playoff spots still open as Cup Series moves to Talladega
Chris Graham

There are two races left in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12, and all eight spots in the next round of the playoffs are still up for grabs.

rainbow fentanyl
,

Spanberger pushes for more substance abuse grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
,

Bill would prioritize funding for small police departments, access to mental health resources
Rebecca Barnabi
glenn youngkin

Youngkin wants your pats on the back for him being able to donate his salary to charity
Chris Graham
tony elliott

Tony Elliott almost took the job at Duke: What led him to decide on UVA?
Chris Graham