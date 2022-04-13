Get your ABC run in early: Stores closed on Easter Sunday

All Virginia ABC stores will be closed on Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday.

The retail outlets will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to regular closing hours and will reopen after Easter at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Customers can shop ahead of Easter Sunday in-store or online with curbside pickup or home delivery in select areas. A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 395 stores—including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location—can be found on the website at www.abc.virginia.gov.

