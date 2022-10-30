Menu
Sports

Game Preview: Commanders face Colts with chance to get back to .500 mark

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
Washington Commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

Don’t look now, but the Washington Commanders have a chance to move to .500 when they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Week 8 action.

Washington is at 3-4, but enters the day still in fourth in the ultra-competitive NFC East. But back-to-back wins over the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers has Ron Rivera’s team with a bit of momentum.

But if the visitors are to have any chance of sniffing the playoffs, they probably need to win this one with challenging games coming up against the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

On the other side, the Colts have benched the injured Matt Ryan as they enter the game at 3-3-1.

Where to watch?

The game airs at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday on Fox. If it is not on your local Fox, you’ll need access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

What to know about the Commanders

Another fine week, and this starting job may just be Taylor Heinicke’s from here on out. Against the Packers, he went 20-for-33 for 201 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His deep throws were stellar, he was able to improvise and extend plays, and he was the reason why they were able to beat Green Bay. With a running game that is balanced, it will open up stuff for him. He must be efficient but not force things, and if he does, they can get a huge road win.

What to know about Colts

Well, here’s your chance, Sam Ehlinger. The second-year gunslinger was a sixth-round pick out of Texas in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had good numbers at Texas, but we know the speed in the NFL is another thing. He’ll be thrown right into the fire here. First, he has never thrown an NFL regular season pass. He played in three games last year and had three rushes for nine yards. He has yet to play this season, and he’ll be facing one of the stronger defensive lines in the NFL. If he can manage the game and play smart, they can stay in it and win it. But if he is even the slightest rattled, it’s advantage Washington.

Prediction

Washington 24, Indianapolis 20

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

