Game Notes: Virginia set to meet Virginia Tech in Commonwealth Clash
Virginia (16-9, 10-5 ACC) travels to Virginia Tech (15-10, 7-7 ACC) in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Monday. Tipoff at Cassell Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Virginia Tech game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Virginia Notes
- The Cavaliers play defense, take good shots, share and take care of the basketball, rebound, and play more defense.
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (9.8 ppg & 4.2 apg) and Reece Beekman (7.9 ppg, 5 apg, 3.4 rpg & 2.2 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (14.5 ppg & 6.8 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (12.2 ppg).
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Francisco Caffaro (4.8 ppg & 4.3 rpg) and Kadin Shedrick (7 ppg, 5.2 rpg & 2.3 bpg) anchor the paint. Shedrick started the first 16 games, while Caffaro has started the last eight contests.
- Kody Stattmann (38.5% 3FGs), Taine Murray (38.1% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (36.4% 3FGs) and Carson McCorkle (33.3% 3FGs) provide perimeter shooting off the bench.
Virginia Tech Notes
- Justyn Mutts registered just the second triple-double in program history Saturday night vs. Syracuse, finishing with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
- Tech is shooting 41.5 percent from three this season, which is on pace to break the school record of 40.3 set in the 2016-17 season.
- The Hokies (61.9) and the Cavaliers (59.6) rank second and first, respectively, in scoring defense among ACC programs.
- Tech snapped a four-game losing skid in the series last season, defeating the No. 8 Cavaliers 65-51 inside Cassell Coliseum.
- The Hokies are 30-24 against UVA in Blacksburg.
- A half point is up for grabs in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Tech currently leads, 5-1.5.
- Tech and UVA are set to meet on “Big Monday” for the first time since Feb. 18, 2019 (UVA won 64-58 in Blacksburg).