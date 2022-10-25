Game Notes: UVA faces Miami on Saturday in first of four-game homestand

UVA Football opens a rare four-game homestand on Saturday at 12:30 against equally beleaguered Miami.

Both teams enter the game with 3-4 overall records. Miami, as usual the preseason favorite in the ACC Coastal, is 1-2 in the conference. Virginia is 1-3 in ACC play after winning 16-9 at Georgia Tech last week.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Regional Networks.

Game Notes

After visiting Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC in 2022) in each of the last three seasons, Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC) will host the Hurricanes for the first time since 2018. The Cavaliers upset a then-No. 16 Miami team with a 16-13 victory in that contest, the first win over a ranked opponent at home since 2014.

Virginia has won four of the last five meetings against Miami at Scott Stadium.

UVA Football Notes