Game Notes: UVA faces Miami on Saturday in first of four-game homestand
UVA Football opens a rare four-game homestand on Saturday at 12:30 against equally beleaguered Miami.
Both teams enter the game with 3-4 overall records. Miami, as usual the preseason favorite in the ACC Coastal, is 1-2 in the conference. Virginia is 1-3 in ACC play after winning 16-9 at Georgia Tech last week.
The game will be broadcast on ACC Regional Networks.
Game Notes
- After visiting Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC in 2022) in each of the last three seasons, Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC) will host the Hurricanes for the first time since 2018. The Cavaliers upset a then-No. 16 Miami team with a 16-13 victory in that contest, the first win over a ranked opponent at home since 2014.
- Virginia has won four of the last five meetings against Miami at Scott Stadium.
UVA Football Notes
- After becoming UVA’s all-time leader in career touchdowns last week against Georgia Tech, Brennan Armstrong has his sights set on the ACC record books. The southpaw sits 376 yards away from 10,000 yards of total offense for his career. Only 14 players in league history have reached 10,000 yards in their careers.
- The Virginia defense is coming off one of the most dominant efforts in the last decade. The Cavaliers yielded only 202 yards of total offense (146 pass/56 rush) against Georgia Tech, the fewest against an ACC/FBS opponent since 2013.
- In addition, the Cavaliers accumulated eight sacks, the second-most ever in a game in program history and the most since setting the school record with nine against Duke in 2006. UVA has recorded eight sacks in a game, four times, most recently in 1996 against Wake Forest.