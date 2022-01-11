Game Notes: Cavaliers host Hokies in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
Virginia (9-6, 3-2 ACC) hosts in-state rival Virginia Tech (8-6, 0-3) in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Virginia Tech game will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Virginia Notes
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (9.9 ppg & 4.1 apg) and Reece Beekman (7.3 ppg, 4.4 apg & 2.2 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (15 ppg & 7.5 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (12 ppg).
- Clark has played 108 games at UVA and is averaging career-highs in field goal percentage (41.9%) and 3-point percentage (42.6%).
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Kadin Shedrick (6.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg & 2.8 bpg) and Francisco Caffaro (2.9 rpg) anchor the paint, while Kody Stattmann (39.1% 3FGs), Taine Murray (42.1% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (38.1% 3FGs) and Carson McCorkle (33.3% 3FGs) provide perimeter depth.
Virginia Tech Notes
- Keve Aluma has reached double-figure scoring in nine straight games. He’s at least tied for leading scorer honors in six of the last seven games.
- Aluma leads the ACC in scoring in conference-only games at 22.0 points per game.
- Hunter Cattoor has scored double figures in six of the last eight games, including a career-high 21 points vs. St. Bonaventure on Dec. 17.