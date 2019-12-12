Freezing rain in the forecast for Friday: National Weather Service

Published Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, 3:31 pm

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Freezing rain with accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are possible before temperatures rise above freezing Friday afternoon.

Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Freezing rain during the morning will gradually change to rain throughout the afternoon.

