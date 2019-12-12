Freezing rain in the forecast for Friday: National Weather Service
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Freezing rain with accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are possible before temperatures rise above freezing Friday afternoon.
Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Freezing rain during the morning will gradually change to rain throughout the afternoon.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.