Free public lecture at Mary Baldwin University on art, activism

Mary Baldwin University presents “Time, Urgencies, and Other Journeys” by artist-in-residence Claudia Bernardi at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 in James D. Francis Auditorium on MBU’s main campus in Staunton. It is free and open to the public.

Through the lens of art and activism, Bernardi will explore ways and strategies to build local, national, and international communities. She will also share the outcomes of collaborative, community-based art projects that bring together themes of education, human rights, LGBTQ rights, migrant rights, restorative justice, and the peace process.

In an MBU course last May called “Permeable Borders,” Bernardi, MBU students and faculty, and visiting artists from El Salvador collaborated with LGBTQ artists and community members to create a mural at the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center. With the artwork (see attached poster), they wanted to visually represent both the stories of the LGBTQ movement at large and the personal experiences of individuals.

Artist-in-residence at MBU’s Spencer Center for Civic and Global Engagement, Bernardi is an internationally known artist whose work reflects her commitment to human rights and social justice. She is also a professor of Community Arts, Diversity Studies, and Critical Studies at California College of the Arts, Oakland and San Francisco, and the founder and director of the School of Art and Open Studio in Perquin, El Salvador and Colombia.

