Frederick County: Potential delays on northbound I-81 due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes.
The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic back-ups in the area of the state line. If back-ups become significant and sustained, the following alternate routes will be recommended.
- Interstate 66 or Route 7 to Route 340 northbound through Warren and Clarke counties.
- I-81 exit 310 to Route 37 (Winchester bypass) to Route 522 northbound in Frederick County.
Variable message boards along the northbound I-81 and westbound I-66 corridors will alert drivers of traffic delays and alternate routes as needed.