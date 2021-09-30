Frederick County: I-81 southbound exit 313A closed for emergency repairs

The exit 313A ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to Route 17/50/522 (Millwood Pike) in Frederick County near Winchester is closed due to emergency bridge repairs. In addition, the right lane of eastbound Millwood Pike is closed in the area of the I-81 interchange. The ramp and lane closures are expected to remain in place through Saturday morning.

In addition, the right lane of southbound I-81 is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday, September 30) through 7 a.m. Friday.

During the off-ramp closure, I-81 southbound motorists who need to reach Route 17/50/522 (Millwood Pike) will continue south on I-81 to exit 310, and use Route 37 to access I-81 northbound back to exit 313.

These traffic restrictions allow contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation to make repairs to the Millwood Pike bridge over I-81. VDOT inspectors discovered minor damage to the underside of the bridge on Thursday morning.

All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.