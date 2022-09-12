Food Lion Feeds program remodeling five food pantries in Virginia
In celebration of Feeding America®’s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area including five pantries in Virginia.
During this 30-day effort, Food Lion Feeds will donate more than 3 million meals and nearly 1,100 volunteer hours as part of its largest associate volunteer initiative, “The Great Pantry Makeover.”
“The Great Pantry Makeover” takes place every September to align with Hunger Action Month®, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing partnership with Feeding America to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States. Since 2015, Food Lion Feeds has renovated nearly 260 food pantries.
“We are proud to partner with Feeding America during Hunger Action Month to help raise awareness of this nationwide effort to help end hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “’The Great Pantry Makeover’ provides our associates a great opportunity to connect with their neighbors while nourishing the towns and cities we serve.”
Now in its eighth year, Food Lion associates support these local efforts by volunteering to complete pantry improvements. Their volunteer hours include remodels ranging from painting and cleaning pantries to installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand the capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other products. In addition to performing the work, Food Lion associates will stock the pantry shelves with food.
The following pantries in Virginia are receiving makeovers from Food Lion Feeds:
- Solid Rock Worldwide Outreach Ministries in Chesapeake
- Embassy Outreach Ministries in Front Royal
- Amelia County Food Pantry in Jetersville
- Tabernacle Baptist Church East End in Newport News
- Mount Olive Baptist Church in Richmond
For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.