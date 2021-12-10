Flooring manufacturer to invest $9.3 million in Patrick County expansion

Ten Oaks, LLC, a manufacturer of high-quality residential hardwood floors, will invest nearly $9.3 million in Patrick County to construct a state-of-the-art hardwood sorting and stacking facility.

The new mill will enable the company to strengthen its supply chain, optimize yield on raw materials, and improve production quality and efficiencies, all while creating a major new market for Virginia’s hardwood sawmills. The project will create 11 high-paying jobs and lead to the purchase of more than $18 million of Virginia grown forest products over the next three years.

“Ten Oaks’ expansion and continued investment is a reflection of Virginia’s thriving forestry industry,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “I am grateful to Ten Oaks for their commitment to providing new economic opportunities and valuable high-paying jobs to Patrick County.”

Established in 2004 in the Town of Stuart, Ten Oaks has built its reputation on its steadfast commitment to quality. In 2019, the company was acquired by Canadian-based Boa-Franc, a leading manufacturer of residential prefinished hardwood flooring, which is committed to growing its U.S.-based manufacturing operations.

This new Ten Oaks facility is located less than five miles away from its manufacturing center and headquarters. Lumber will be used in the production of residential hardwood flooring at Ten Oaks, as well as commercial truck hardwood flooring for Prolam, a Canadian-based truck and trailer flooring manufacturer located next to the new Ten Oaks facility.

Northam announced in June that Prolam would locate its first U.S. production operation in Patrick County.

“Thanks to companies like Ten Oaks and Prolam, forestry is Virginia’s third-largest private industry, a critical part of the Commonwealth’s economy especially in rural areas,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased to partner with Patrick County through the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Program to support this important project; one that grows the market for Virginia hardwoods and supports proper management and restoration of our forests.”

“Ten Oaks’ decision to expand in Patrick County is a testament to the highly-skilled workforce and extensive infrastructure networks in place across the Commonwealth and especially in Southern Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We thank the company for its investment in the region and contribution to Virginia’s wood products industry, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

“We are really happy with this announcement, and we are convinced that this project will have a positive impact for Patrick County’s community,” said Ten Oaks President Pierre Thabet. “This will help to accelerate the growth by developing new innovations and secure the wellbeing of the region. We are confident that it will be a success over time.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Patrick County and the Patrick County Economic Development Authority to secure this project for the Commonwealth. Northam approved a $40,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Patrick County will match with local funds.

Funding and services to support the company’s job creation will be provided through Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“The Patrick County Board of Supervisors, Patrick County Administration, and Patrick County Economic Development Authority are excited for Ten Oaks’ new expansion venture in our community. Ten Oaks, LLC has proven their strong corporate citizenship in Patrick County by providing excellent jobs to area residents and we look forward to continuing working with them,” said County Administrator Geri Hazelwood. “With the help of Governor Northam, the Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development, Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and local leaders, Patrick County continues to make progress in adding new jobs.”

“I am thrilled to hear that Ten Oaks will be investing $9.3 million in Patrick County,” said State Sen. Bill Stanley. “The creation of 11 new high-paying jobs is a big win for those in the County and in Southwest Virginia. Ten Oaks has been a great partner with the Patrick County community over the years, and I am confident that many more businesses will follow in Ten Oaks footsteps to reinvest in Southwest Virginia.”

