FFA, 4-H entries welcomed for statewide #whyeggsrgr8! poster contest

Low in calories, high in protein, and filled with vitamins and minerals, eggs are among the most nutritious foods to eat.

That’s why the Virginia Egg Council and Virginia Poultry Federation are partnering to showcase the benefits of eggs and the importance of Virginia’s egg producers during National Nutrition Month in March.

The two organizations are hosting a #whyeggsrgr8! poster contest to inspire youth to explore Virginia agriculture, farming and the sources of their food.

FFA and 4-H members ages 9-12 are encouraged to demonstrate their creativity by designing an egg-themed poster using magazine clippings, photos, paint or digital artwork. Posters must be a minimum size of 8½ inches by 11 inches.

The deadline to submit entries is March 25, and participants must clearly photograph the poster and email it to amy@vapoultry.org along with their contact information, the name of the 4-H or FFA club, and the club leader’s name.

All participants will receive a small gift, and FFA and 4-H clubs with submissions will be given an Amazon gift card to spend on club projects. Additionally, posters will be shown on the Virginia Egg Council and Virginia Poultry Federation Facebook pages.

Winners will be selected for special prizes, and the top posters will be enlarged, printed and displayed at the Virginia Poultry Industry Center at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.