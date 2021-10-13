FBI offers reward to help ID suspects in Petersburg shooting

The FBI’s Richmond Area Violent Enterprise Task Force has joined the Petersburg Bureau of Police in the investigation of a shooting that occurred in May, resulting in two innocent children being injured.

During the evening hours of May 22, officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police were called to the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive, within the Pecan Acres public housing sector in Petersburg, for reports of shots fired. Responding officers located a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. These children had been playing with others in the common play area of the complex when shots erupted.

Investigators are seeking information regarding a small light-colored Honda or Toyota Camry, and its occupants, observed in the area during the time of the shootings.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for these shootings.

Tips regarding this investigation may be provided to the FBI by calling (804) 261-1044 or submission to tips.fbi.gov, or to the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-734-4222.