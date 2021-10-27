FBI joins local law enforcement in Richmond robbery investigation

FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force has joined the Henrico County Police Division and the City of Richmond Police Department in the investigation of a series of robberies that occurred on March 5.

The 7-Eleven located in the 10000 block of Staples Mill Road, the Valero located in the 4400 block of Broad Street, and the WaWa located in the 2400 block of Staples Mill Road are believed to have been robbed by the same individual.

Authorities are searching for an average-build Asian male subject, further described as 5’2” to 5’6” and 150 to 160 pounds. The subject appeared dirty, wearing a face mask, dark sunglasses, a black hooded jacket, a black hat, black socks, and black sandals with white soles. The subject also wore a patterned blanket around his waist and a large yellow patterned scarf to cover his face and shoulders.

It is believed the subject was seen departing one of the robberies in a black Mercedes ML 350.

An FBI “Seeking Information” poster has been posted to the FBI’s webpage.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies and the subject(s) responsible for them should contact the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at (804) 261-1044 or provide tips through www.fbi.gov/tips, the Henrico County Police Division at 804-289-7228 or the City of Richmond Police Department at 804-646-1068.

