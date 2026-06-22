Update: Albemarle County Police identify deceased in Sunday double-shooting

Albemarle County Police have identified the deceased from the Sunday death investigation as 84-year-old Lillie C. Morris and 86-year-old Dewey L. Morris of Charlottesville.

The ACPD reported on Sunday that it was conducting a death investigation after two individuals were found deceased in the 5000 block of Heritage Hall Road.

ACPD and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to that location at 12:20 p.m. to a report of two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for determination on the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

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