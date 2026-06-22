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Home Update: Albemarle County Police identify deceased in Sunday double-shooting
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Update: Albemarle County Police identify deceased in Sunday double-shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Rex Wholster/stock.adobe.com

Albemarle County Police have identified the deceased from the Sunday death investigation as 84-year-old Lillie C. Morris and 86-year-old Dewey L. Morris of Charlottesville.

The ACPD reported on Sunday that it was conducting a death investigation after two individuals were found deceased in the 5000 block of Heritage Hall Road.

ACPD and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to that location at 12:20 p.m. to a report of two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for determination on the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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