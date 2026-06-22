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Home Virginia Tech names Florida Atlantic AD Brian White as the new director of athletics
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Virginia Tech names Florida Atlantic AD Brian White as the new director of athletics

Chris Graham
Published date:
brian white virginia tech
Brian White. Graphic: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech has found a replacement for Whit Babcock, with the appointment of Brian White, the athletics director at Florida Atlantic.

I’m a little surprised that the school went ahead and named a new AD, with the presidency still up in the air – and very much on hold, with Gov. Abigail Spanberger playing political footsy with the Tech Board of Visitors.

“Our search centered on identifying the right person to navigate one of the most significant periods of change in the history of college athletics and position Virginia Tech to thrive for decades to come,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said, per a statement in an athletics department press release that went out Monday night.

“Brian brings the strategic vision, operational excellence, financial acumen and leadership presence necessary to guide a modern athletics enterprise. He understands where college athletics is headed, and he shares our belief that Virginia Tech can and should compete among the nation’s elite programs,” Sands said.

Presidents usually like to have their ADs be somebody they hired; the person who ultimately replaces Sands will have to be persuaded in the process to just accept that he or she is inheriting the lame duck’s guy in that position.

White, a Notre Dame alum, and the son of former Duke AD Kevin White, and the brother of former Tennessee AD Danny White and the current head basketball coach at Georgia, Mike White, officially takes the reins at Tech Athletics on Wednesday.

“I am deeply grateful to Rector Jim Miller, President Tim Sands, Lynne Doughtie and the entire search committee for the trust they have placed in me to lead Virginia Tech Athletics,” White said, in a statement from the press release. “Virginia Tech is one of the distinctive brands in college athletics, and the passion of Hokie Nation, the commitment of university leadership and the momentum already underway make this an extraordinary opportunity.”

I love how the release had to include a quote from James Franklin, the first-year football coach.

Shows who really runs the department down there, doesn’t it?

“First and foremost, I want to congratulate Brian and welcome him, along with his wife, Paige, and their three children, Callahan, Emerson and Eamon, to Virginia Tech. This is an exciting day for our university and our athletics department,” Franklin said, per the release.

What Franklin really wants is enough NIL money to be able to build a winning roster, and enough fundraising on top of that to pay out the last two years of his five-year deal.

“We are building real momentum at Virginia Tech,” Franklin said, trying to breathe momentum into being. “From Invest to Win, to the creation of Hokie Ventures, to the incredible philanthropic support from donors, the commitment to excellence across our university is stronger than ever. We were looking for a leader with impeccable character, along with the appetite and urgency to help our football program win at the highest levels. Brian embodies those qualities.

“I am confident our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans will quickly appreciate his passion for Virginia Tech, commitment to excellence and relentless drive to move our program forward,” Franklin said.

Just make James Franklin president and call it a day.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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