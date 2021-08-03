Father, son hosting Climb for a Cure community hiking events

Cancer survivor Dwayne Coleman and other area advocates plan to hike Priest Summit near Tyro on Aug. 22 as part of a national event, Climb for a Cure, hosted by the national advocacy organization Fight Colorectal Cancer.

Coleman was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer at age 55 in December and is hosting one of the 10 community climbs.

Coleman says his goal for the event is to “come together as a community to support anyone who has not only been affected by colorectal cancer but all cancers.”

More than 2,000 miles away, Coleman’s son, Michael, is hosting a community climb in Bozeman, Mont., in honor of his father’s cancer fight. Hiking and spending time outdoors is something they both enjoy doing together, and even though they live across the country now, hosting community events as part of Climb for a Cure is one way they’re staying connected.

Fight CRC is a national nonprofit organization that serves as relentless champions of hope for all affected by this disease through informed patient support, impactful policy change, and breakthrough research endeavors.

Learn more at FightCRC.org.

The organization has been hosting Climb for a Cure for the past six years.

Started in 2015 by four Fight CRC advocates, Climb for a Cure inspires cancer survivors to push themselves physically and mentally as there is no greater challenge than fighting cancer. In 2021, participants are taking part in one of three ways: climbing Lake Tahoe in California, climbing in one of 10 community climbs, or choosing to climb on their own.

“I am participating in Climb for a Cure as a way to prove to myself and others that I’m not going to let my diagnoses stop me from living my life to the fullest,” said Coleman.

Proceeds from the Tyro Climb for a Cure event will go toward CRC research and support patients using the Fight CRC Clinical Trial Finder.

Locals who are interested in attending can register here.

Learn more about Climb for a Cure at FightCRC.org/Climb.