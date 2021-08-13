Equality Virginia Advocates endorses Terry McAuliffe for gGovernor

Equality Virginia Advocates today endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor, citing the Democratic nominee’s commitment to equality for LGBTQ+ Virginians.

McAuliffe’s first action as Virginia’s 72nd governor in 2014 was signing an executive order prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ+ state employees. McAuliffe vetoed every anti-LGBTQ+ bill and was the first Virginia governor to declare June as Pride month.

Just five days after the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in Virginia, McAuliffe presided over a same-sex wedding, only the third governor ever to do so and the first in the South.

“We are excited to endorse Terry McAuliffe for governor,” said Vee Lamneck, Equality Virginia Advocates executive director. “He has always made a concerted effort to uplift the voices and experiences of LGBTQ+ Virginians, which is clearly reflected in his plan for a more inclusive, open, and welcoming Commonwealth.

“We trust his commitment to the work ahead because of his long history of stalwart support for LGBTQ+ issues. In many ways, his previous administration helped to pave the way for our recent legislative successes, and we know he will work hard to continue to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ Virginians,” Lamneck said.

“Every Virginian deserves to be treated equally, live free from fear, and thrive regardless of who they are or who they love,” McAuliffe said. “As Virginia’s 72nd governor, I was proud to fight every single day to make Virginia the most open and welcoming state in the nation. I will always fight for LGBTQ+ rights, provide all Virginians with equal opportunities, and work to lift up the LGBTQ+ community. I have laid out a clear plan to make Virginia more inclusive and I’m grateful to have the endorsement of Equality Virginia Advocates. Together, we will build a stronger Commonwealth for all.”