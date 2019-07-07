EMU hosts Virginia Private College Week July 22-27

Eastern Mennonite University is inviting students to discover the educational opportunities available in Virginia.

The university is among 23 schools participating in the 2019 Virginia Private College Week, July 22-July 27, sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV).

Any students who visit EMU can apply for free.

EMU will offer daily campus tours and information sessions about admissions, financial aid and academic programs. On Monday-Friday (July 22–July 26), there will be a morning (9 a.m.) and afternoon (2 p.m.) session. On Saturday, July 27, there will be a morning (9 a.m.) session only.

“Virginia Private College Week is a great opportunity that provides prospective students and their families the chance to easily visit multiple schools over a few days and get a head start on the college search process,” said Matt Ruth, director of undergraduate admissions. “We’re very excited to welcome students and their families for these special sessions.”

Students who visit three or more participating colleges will be eligible to receive three application fee waivers to use at any participating institution. In addition, CICV is also giving out a $250 Amazon gift card through a social media contest. To be considered for the prize, students must post a photo of their visit on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tag CICV’s account plus an institution’s account and use either one or both event hashtags (#VaPrivateCollegeWeek and #VPCW).

“Visiting campuses in person is one of the most important steps in the college search process,” said Robert Lambeth, president of the CICV.

CICV was founded in 1971 to promote the interests of nonprofit, independent higher education in Virginia. The Council was also instrumental in starting the state’s Tuition Assistance Grant program.

“I encourage parents to explore which college will be the best fit for their son or daughter, and I want to reassure them that a quality education at a Virginia private college is affordable and within reach,” said Lambeth.

More information

To register for Virginia Private College Week at EMU, go to emu.edu/vpcw or contact the Admissions Office at 1-800-368-2665 or admiss@emu.edu.

Click here for more information on Virginia Private College Week including a list of participating colleges, or contact the CICV at 540-586-0606.

