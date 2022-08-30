Elliott, Johnson scheduled for tonight’s ‘Coach’s Corner’
Tonight’s “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will feature the UVA football coach along with senior cornerback Anthony Johnson.
The show, hosted by Voice of the Cavaliers John Freeman, will broadcast live from 7-8 p.m. from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville.
Fans can e-mail questions to the show through the home page of the mobile app, by emailing [email protected] / [email protected] or by tweeting @johnfreemanuva.
Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to have items signed by Coach Elliott.
There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network are scheduled broadcast the show. Free online audio is also available at VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports App as well as a live video stream will be available on the @VirginiaCavaliers official Facebook page.