Elaine Luria leads first veterans’ subcommittee hearing

In a history-making moment on Wednesday, House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs (DAMA) Chairwoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) led her panel during its first legislative hearing on bills that would help veterans.

A 20-year Navy veteran who retired at the rank of Commander, Chairwoman Luria is the first-ever woman veteran from a military service branch to serve on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs (HVAC), and the first to lead an HVAC Subcommittee.

“What an amazing opportunity to come full-circle from a Naval Academy graduate to 20 years in the Navy to leading a congressional panel assisting fellow veterans,” Chairwoman Luria said. “Today’s hearing is the first of many times this subcommittee will move the ball forward for America’s veterans.”

Today’s DAMA hearing focused on legislation related to veterans, including Chairwoman Luria’s own VA Website Accessibility Act of 2019 and Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act – both bipartisan. Another bill discussed at the hearing was the Blue Water Navy Veterans Act of 2019, a bipartisan bill cosponsored by Chairwoman Luria.

Other bills discussed at the hearing include:

At the conclusion of the hearing, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano stated: “It’s serendipitous and so appropriate that this hearing is being presided over by a Navy veteran. The first woman veteran to serve on our committee, and she commanded naval surface ships. It just seems very appropriate to me. Thank you so much for your service, Ms. Luria.”

