Eden reforestation project and HUH Token: The Failings of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Shiba Inu

Last year was the most profitable year for cryptocurrency to date. Shiba Inu Coin and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin are but a few names of some of the incredible movers in this field of decentralized finance. This suggests that individuals who invest in cryptocurrency are supporting an ecologically destructive industry that is continually extending its carbon footprints.

A globally reliant energy market encourages climate illiteracy and affects the industry’s overall sustainability; nonetheless, certain currencies tend to be more environmentally ignorant.

A cryptocurrency that will enter the market soon is HUH Token, on the 6th of December and has announced a relationship with Eden Reforestation Projects, which are presently in presale and will be officially launching on the 6th of December.

As previously noted, crypto mining needs numerous global, energy-intensive computations. Cryptocurrency advocates say that as it does not rely on a trusted middleman or a single point of failure, it provides considerable advantages over centralized currencies and is hence beneficial to invest in.

According to Cambridge University specialists, Bitcoin uses 121.36 Terawatt-hours of energy per year to run its system, which is nearly enough to power Norway and more than the complete country of Argentina. On average, the energy it uses in a single hour could power all kettles in the UK for 27 years. The calculations required to answer the strings increase longer as time passes, and more bocks in the chain fill regularly. This suggests that as time goes on, the network will need more raw computing efficiency and power to handle the same amount of transactions. This constant expansion in electronic usage not only increases energy consumption but also adds to building carbon emissions.

Bitcoin appears to be purposely naive to the environmental effects of its ambitions.

This isn’t a new notion as most other cryptocurrencies are similarly uncaring about their environmental effect; yet, there are several emerging Tokens that are more in touch with their ethics, exhibiting ecological sensitivity.

The HUH Token is one cryptocurrency that promises to be precisely this. Will the HUH Token flourish and herald forth a new age of community-led innovation? The HUH Token cooperation with Eden Reforestation Projects will deliver one million trees, one for each new HUH Token holder.

The HUH Token logo may be spotted among EDEN’s Million Tree Partners here.

A mature tree absorbs roughly 48 pounds of CO2. This suggests that the EDEN initiative has the capacity to absorb 48 million pounds of CO2 in a single year. A surprising amount when you compare it to the vast consumption of electricity from Bitcoin.

HUH Token have devised a mechanism for investors to gain more money passively through a well-structured referral system. HUH Token wants to upset present dynamics and offer a source of income for everyone – a laudable goal motivated by compassion in the quest for generational wealth.

Not only this, but the cryptocurrency has investors safety at the forefront of its brand as they have allocated $1,000,000 in liquidity for their release. This liquidity is also locked into the smart chain for at least two years. It’s rare to see this sum of stability in a new cryptocurrency.

This could be a hopeful trend for cryptocurrency to move into a more environmentally sensitive and community-minded direction for the future.

Story by Aiden William

