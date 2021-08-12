Easiest ways to convert YouTube video to MP4

You may have never realized the importance of having an offline playlist until you are on the roads and the internet connection starts misbehaving. Today, you can directly download videos from YouTube without using a third party for YouTube to mp4 conversion. But it is possible only when you have a paid subscription for the Premium version. If that sounds like a no-deal for you, below are some super easy ways for YouTube to mp4 conversion, which you can download within minutes.

Let’s first know about the basics.

What is the MP4 video file format and its features?

MP4 or MPEG-4 Part-14 is a format primarily used for storing digitally encoded audio and video files. Other data, including audio, subtitles, still images, scene descriptors, can also be stored on it. It compresses the files so that they are compatible with any video player.

These are adaptable formats with numerous advantages.

The MP4 file format is appropriate for internet video streaming.

The streaming quality drastically improves by this method.

It may combine video with a range of visual elements such as text and animation in both 2-D and 3-D.

A vast majority of tech brands like Samsung, Apple, Philips, Sony, and JVC support this format. Across devices like Smartphone, MP4 Players, iPods, DVD, Bluetooth speakers, and so on. If you purchase an mp4 player, you can convert videos from YouTube to mp4 and start watching within minutes.

How to convert YouTube videos to MP4 file format on MAC/Windows

Windows and MAC may be different operating systems. But the method is more or less similar for YouTube to mp4 online conversion.

Generally, to convert YouTube to mp4 on MAC or Windows, you have to follow these steps:

Launch the YouTube to mp4 converter. Copy the YouTube video link. To continue to the YouTube to MP4 Converter, click here. Select ‘Paste.’ Choose Convert to MP4. It applies to both the original quality and the degraded one. Click the ‘Download’ button. Wait for the software to convert your YouTube video to MP4 format.

Best video converter for Windows/Mac:

The best online YouTube to mp4 converter available in the market is the FastFrom.

It will barely take two minutes to follow the steps.

Go to the YouTube video you want to download and copy the link in the clipboard. Now open this link: https://fastfrom.com/new. Now paste the YouTube video link in the box. From ‘Select your download option’, choose the desired video quality. You can get the option for YouTube to mp4 HD as well. Click on ‘Download’. Wait for few minutes to convert YouTube to mp4.

If you want to download without copy-pasting, use this technique.

Type ‘ff’ right before ‘YouTube’ in the video URL and press enter.

For example:

For a link like this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qap5aO4i9A

You need to write the link in the following manner:

https://www.ffyoutube.com/watch?v=5qap5aO4i9A

Then you get directed to the online converter for YouTube to mp4 format.

Tips to prevent unsafe video file format conversion

No matter whichever convertor you use, while converting YouTube to mp4, you may get exposed to malware or face issues.

When working with sensitive information videos, you must be cautious about safeguarding privacy. Check that the website’s server does not store or backup files.

Also, if you choose a rapid and free/cheap converting technique, you will most likely end up with a file that isn’t of very high quality. In that case, you have the option of using a traditional method.

However, FastFrom is one free YouTube to mp4 converting software that is 100% secure and, it enables YouTube to mp4 HD conversion. It takes care of the safety of the files while downloading them without danger of infection. You also don’t face the risk of copyright infringement.