DEQ statement on ruling upholding Virginia cap-and-trade program

Published Monday, Jul. 19, 2021, 7:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Last week, the Circuit Court of the City of Richmond ruled in favor of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, rejecting the Virginia Manufacturers Association’s challenge to the regulations enabling Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

“The Court held that DEQ did exactly what the General Assembly told it to do in establishing our carbon trading program,” said DEQ Director David Paylor.

“The Court recognized that DEQ scrupulously followed the General Assembly’s directives and did not violate Virginia’s Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act when it amended its carbon trading program regulations to allow for the direct auction of carbon dioxide allowances,” said DEQ Air and Renewable Energy Director Mike Dowd. “Furthermore, the Court determined that DEQ’s actions did not create an illegal tax under the state constitution.”

For more information, visit DEQ’s Climate webpage.