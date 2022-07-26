Custom Fan Jerseys now available through UVA Bookstore
Virginia Cavaliers fans can now purchase jerseys personalized with student-athletes’ last names and numbers or their own name and number combination.
The Custom Fan Jerseys are available to the public thanks to an arrangement between the UVA Bookstore and ProSphere, one of the nation’s top producers of custom sublimated team apparel.
UVA student-athletes benefit financially from the sale of all Custom Fan Jerseys featuring their last name and current jersey number. Through BrandR, Virginia Athletics’ NIL partner for group licensing, student-athletes have received educational information and support regarding this program and have been given the opportunity to opt in and participate.
The selection of jerseys on the UVA Bookstore website reflects the current student-athletes participating in this program.
Until a UVA student-athlete opts into the program, his or her name and current jersey number are not available as a custom fan order on the website.
Go shopping
Fans can visit the UVA Bookstore website (uvabookstores.com/customjerseys) and shop by participating sport for attire featuring their favorite student-athlete’s last name and jersey number.
Currently, jerseys are available for the Cavalier football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, men’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s soccer teams.
Women’s lacrosse and softball jerseys will be added to the lineup soon.
The UVA Bookstore website allows fans to browse through the jersey options of UVA student-athletes. Currently, renderings of customized individual jerseys are only displayed for Cavalier football student-athletes. The other sports programs included in the program will have that rendering feature soon, but the list of participating student-athletes is now available to shop.
In addition to purchasing jerseys of their favorite Wahoo student-athletes, fans can easily create their own jerseys by submitting a name and favorite number through the website.
Fans should expect two to three weeks for processing of their order before receiving shipment.