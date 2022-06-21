CSHD offering Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccine for children ages 6 month to 5 years

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years will be available at locations throughout the Central Shenandoah Health District beginning this week.

Because the Virginia Department of Health and your local health department have been planning for the expansion of vaccine eligibility and availability, families will have many options for where to get their children the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination sites may include:

Pediatric offices

Family practice offices

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)

Retail pharmacies for children aged 3 years and older

Local Health Departments

Those wishing to get their children vaccinated should contact their children’s health care provider to see if they are offering these vaccines. Select Central Shenandoah health department offices will also be providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 6 months to 5 years each week on Mondays. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to make an appointment, or call our hotline at 855-949-8378, open for calls Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Everyone 6 months and older is eligible now to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Central Shenandoah Health District encourages all Virginians to get their vaccination if they haven’t already done so. For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.