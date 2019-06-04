Correction: Smoking tips article removed
Augusta Free Press has removed an article published on Monday (June 3, 2019) under the title, “Eight tips to quit smoking this year for good.”
The article, submitted by a guest blogger, took content from a blog from the American Lung Association without permission from the American Lung Association, and without attribution.
Once the issue with the content was brought to our attention, we removed the article immediately.
We regret the error, and apologize to the American Lung Association and to our readers for the oversight.
Item by Chris Graham
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.