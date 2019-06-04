Correction: Smoking tips article removed

Augusta Free Press has removed an article published on Monday (June 3, 2019) under the title, “Eight tips to quit smoking this year for good.”

The article, submitted by a guest blogger, took content from a blog from the American Lung Association without permission from the American Lung Association, and without attribution.

Once the issue with the content was brought to our attention, we removed the article immediately.

We regret the error, and apologize to the American Lung Association and to our readers for the oversight.

Item by Chris Graham

