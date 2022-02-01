Consider a tax-time donation for recreation, conservation

Published Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 7:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginians with a renewed appreciation for the great outdoors may wish to support the state’s Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund with a voluntary contribution at tax time.

By donating all, or any portion of, their 2021 state tax refunds, taxpayers can contribute to the state’s efforts to expand and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities and support biodiversity conservation. The fund is managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the state’s lead natural resource conservation agency.

The state individual income tax check-off program supports:

Recreation: Half of the fund is used for outdoor recreation grants to localities, such as the new Trail Access Grants program that supports projects that increase access to trail opportunities for people with disabilities.

Half of the fund is used for outdoor recreation grants to localities, such as the new Trail Access Grants program that supports projects that increase access to trail opportunities for people with disabilities. Conservation: The other half supports the Virginia Natural Area Preserve System, which protects habitats for rare plants and animals, and natural communities. More than 20 natural area preserves across the commonwealth offer public access for hiking, water access, bird-watching, nature photography and other low-impact recreation opportunities.

To choose the Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, enter Code Number 68 on Schedule VAC (Virginia Contributions Schedule), Section II (Other Voluntary Contributions). This form accompanies the state individual tax return Form 760.

For more information, go to www.dcr.virginia.gov/checkoff.