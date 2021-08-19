Community invited to review proposals to improve stream health in Albemarle County

Published Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, 11:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Throughout the spring, the Stream Health Initiative Work Group, comprised of rural and urban residents, farmers, forest owners, conservation professionals, business owners, and Albemarle County staff developed strategies to improve stream health in the county.

The strategies are grouped into three categories: Regulations, Incentives & Voluntary Opportunities, and Monitoring, Education, & Partnerships.

Strategies and proposals will be evaluated by criteria that include effectiveness at improving stream health, impacts to the community, cost, staff time, and legal considerations. Participate to share your thoughts.