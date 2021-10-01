Community clean-up at Brook Hill River Park on Saturday

The next fall litter clean-up event for Albemarle County is taking place this Saturday at Brook Hill River Park from 8-10 a.m.

Participants will need to park and meet at Brook Hill River Park. Do note that the Rio Mills Road can only be accessed from Route 29 southbound entrance.

Gloves and pickers will be provided to participants and anyone who chooses to participate in this event is urged to wear close-toed shoes and longer pants.

Participants will be picking up small road-side litter and/or larger, hefty items such as furniture or tires during this event.

Information will be shared about recycling programs and ways to reduce litter.

Registration is free and can be completed online here.