Commonwealth History Fund to begin accepting education, preservation grant applications
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s new grant-making program, the Commonwealth History Fund, will accept applications for its second annual grant cycle from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
The Commonwealth History Fund was established by the VMHC in 2021 to support and encourage meaningful history education and preservation projects throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Made possible by funding from Dominion Energy and others, the fund is designed to provide grants totaling approximately $400,000 per year and nearly $2 million overall in its first five years of operation.
Eligible projects include but are not limited to:
- Restoration, rehabilitation, and other related building and construction projects
- Preservation projects
- Research and documentation
- Publications and exhibitions
- Acquisition of property, land, and objects
- Conservation
- Landscape or infrastructure improvements
Eligible grantees include Virginia non-profit, tax exempt organizations (501c3), state and federally recognized American Indian tribes and local government agencies. Political/partisan organizations or projects for religious purposes are not eligible.
In 2021, the VMHC awarded more than $400,000 to 12 organizations representing each of the five major regions of Virginia.
For questions regarding the fund, you may email [email protected]
To learn more, you may also visit the website for the fund.