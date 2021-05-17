Chris Mooney adds Maurice Joseph, Kevin Hovde to Richmond basketball staff

Richmond men’s basketball head coach Chris Mooney announced the addition of a pair of assistant coaches, Maurice Joseph and Kevin Hovde, to his staff on Monday.

Joseph, 35, is a former head coach at George Washington and served as an assistant coach at George Mason during the 2020-21 season.

Hovde, 32, returns to Richmond from San Francisco, where he’s been on the staff for the last five seasons. He played for Mooney at Richmond for four seasons from 2006-2011.

“I couldn’t be happier to add a pair of dynamic young coaches to our staff,” said Mooney. “Maurice’s experience as a head coach and in the Atlantic 10 makes him an ideal fit for our program. I really respect what he accomplished at George Washington and I know our team will really benefit from a coach with his knowledge and work ethic.”

“Even as a player, I knew Kevin would be a tremendous coach and I’m thrilled to welcome him back to Richmond,” said Mooney. “He has been instrumental to the success of the San Francisco program over the last few years and he brings a tremendous passion for detail and player development to our staff.”

Joseph brings ten seasons of college coaching experience to the Spiders, including three as the head coach at George Washington from 2016 to 2019. He spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant at George Mason University, helping the Patriots to a 13-9 record and an 8-6 finish in the Atlantic 10 while assisting with the development of Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year Tyler Kolek.

Joseph spent eight seasons at George Washington, rising from assistant director of operations in 2011 to assistant coach in 2013 to head coach in 2016. In 2016-17, he led the Colonials to a 20-15 record and berth in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) despite being the youngest head coach in a top 10 RPI conference, at 31. Following three seasons as the head coach at George Washington, he spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach at Fairleigh Dickinson.

As a player, Joseph led Vermont to a 49-19 record over his final two seasons, including an America East championship and appearance in the NCAA Tournament as a senior in 2010. Joseph averaged a career-best 13.9 points per game that season, second on the team. He began his college career at Michigan State, where he was part of a pair of NCAA Tournament teams while appearing in 52 total games as a freshman and sophomore.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Joseph prepped at Champlain-St. Lambert and was named Canada’s National Player of the Year in 2005.

Hovde has spent 10 seasons in the collegiate coaching ranks following his graduation from Richmond in 2011. He’s served as the associate head coach at San Francisco for the last two seasons, helping the Dons to a 22-12 record in 2019-20 and a win over fourth-ranked Virginia on November 27, 2020 – the program’s first win over a top-five opponent in 39 years. The Dons posted three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19, Hovde’s first three seasons at the school.

Prior to San Francisco, Hovde was on the staff at Columbia for five seasons. He joined the program as the director of basketball operations in 2011 and was promoted to assistant coach the following season. In 2015-16, his final season at Columbia, the Lions finished 25-10, setting a school record for wins, and won the postseason CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

Hovde joined the Spiders in 2006 out of Unionville High in Kennett Square, Pa. as part of Chris Mooney’s first recruiting class at Richmond. He appeared in 99 games over four seasons, scoring 195 total points. As a senior in 2011, Hovde, Mooney, and the Spiders won the Atlantic 10 and advanced to the NCAA’s Sweet 16.

The second-longest tenured coach in the Atlantic 10, Mooney will return to Richmond for his 17th season with the Spiders in 2021-22.

