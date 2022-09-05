Charlottesville: Work on 250 Bypass bridge will lead to nighttime lane closures
The 250 Bypass bridge over Emmet Street in Charlottesville will have nighttime lane closures on US 250 Thursday and Friday and again between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.
The eastbound right lane, then eastbound left lane, auxiliary lane and on and off ramps from that lane will have alternating closures.
The 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will also have nighttime lane closures on US 250 Tuesday-Friday and then Sept. 11-13 inside lane closures in both directions; Sept. 14-15 and Sept. 18-22 will have outside lane closures in both directions.