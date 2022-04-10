Charlottesville Utilities, Energy-Saving Trees Program distribute free trees

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to encourage customers to save energy and lower energy bills.

The program provides 250 free trees to customers to be strategically planted on their property to maximize energy- and money-saving benefits to their household. Tree reservations opened on Monday, March 14th to a reception that exceeded expectations, with all 250 available trees reserved in a handful of days.

Within in the first few hours of opening, more than 100 trees had been reserved, and within the first 48 hours nearly all 250 trees were taken. The few remaining trees were quickly reserved before the week was over. The Department of Utilities is thrilled by residents’ enthusiastic response to this program, and eager support for energy conservation.

The pick-up event will take place on April 29th and 30th in the parking lot of the Utilities Administration Building.

All trees have been reserved, and the pick-up event is for officially registered participants in the Energy-Saving Trees Program, who have received email confirmation from the Arbor Day Foundation. Utilities will only be able to provide trees to those who have registered with the program.

For more information about the Energy-Saving Trees Program, the pick-up event, or the Arbor Day Foundation, please contact Utilities Outreach at utilitiesoutreach@charlottesville.gov

