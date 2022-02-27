Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission taking applications for travel scholarships

Published Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, 10:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is accepting applications for their Travel Scholarship Program.

The CSSC has a goal of making participation in the city’s International Sister Cities program as inclusive and diverse as possible. At present, individuals who participate in traveling delegations or student exchange programs with one of Charlottesville’s Sister Cities (Winneba, Ghana; Besancon, France; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; or the new “Friendship City” of Huehuetenango, Guatemala) typically have to pay out of pocket for their travel costs. This poses a financial barrier to participation for low-income or working-class residents, high school students, etc.

To help lower such barriers and enable a broader cross-section of community residents to realize the benefits of Sister City travel opportunities, the Commission is repurposing $5,000 in existing Commission funds to award a number of travel scholarships of up to $1,000/each to local residents who wish to participate in Sister City travel experiences during the coming year.

Scholarship recipients must cover all travel costs above and beyond the scholarship amount they are awarded.

For more information on the Travel Scholarship Program and to see how to apply, see our website www.cvillesistercities.org/travel.

The application deadline for applying is Tuesday, March 8, at 5 p.m.