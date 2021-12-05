Charlottesville names new directors of parks and rec, public works

The City of Charlottesville has announced Arthur Dana Kasler as the new director of parks and recreation and Stacey Smalls as the new director of public works.

Their first day will be Monday, Dec. 20.

Kasler was most recently the director of parks and recreation in Louisville, a nationally accredited department with more than 14,000 acres of parks, natural areas, golf courses, aquatic facilities and other park facilities.

“Dana expressed a real desire to work with the team that makes up the Parks & Recreation Department,” said deputy city manager Sam Sanders. “He is bringing experience with larger parks systems to Charlottesville and is ready to tackle the many challenges and opportunities that exist here.” “I look forward to seeing Dana collaborate with his team and with department leaders that will bring the larger organization into alignment as well.”

Smalls worked as the director of the Wastewater Collection Division at the Department of Public Works & Environmental Services in Fairfax County.

“I am excited to bring Stacey to this critical role overseeing the varied divisions of Public Works,” Sanders said. “Stacey has impressive credentials that will support him well in leading the team and ensuring that daily services remain consistent and efficient. Stacey is a disciplined leader who I foresee investing his time and talents in strengthening our service delivery, while developing the team around him.”

In addition to these new hires, the city also announced the promotion of Riaan Anthony as the deputy director of the Parks Division in Parks and Recreation. Riaan started in this capacity in mid-November.

“Riaan has hit the ground running and the energy is contagious,” Sanders said. “I know he will be an asset to the leadership team of the Parks & Recreation Department.”

