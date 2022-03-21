Charlottesville Human Rights Commission meeting on Thursday

The Charlottesville Human Rights Commission will hold a public town hall meeting via Zoom on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The poll received responses from 128 members of the public. The top two topics were emergency housing access and the quality of affordable, public, and subsidized housing. The Commission would like to hear from the public on both topics during the town hall meeting and will schedule 45 minutes for each topic. Individual members of the public will have three minutes each to share their thoughts on what they feel is working, is not working, and needs improvement during the discussion period for each topic.

The HRC will use the information gathered during the town hall meeting to inform strategic planning during an upcoming annual retreat on Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. The HRC annual retreat is also open to the public, and members of the public can register to attend through the public posting on the city calendar.

