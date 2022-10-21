Charlottesville: Buford Middle School placed on lockdown after report of active shooter

Charlottesville Police were dispatched to Buford Middle School at 12:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an active shooter on campus, a report that turned out to be a hoax.

But in the meantime, the school was placed on lockdown for a half-hour.

The school system, according to a press release, provided mental health counselors to be able to speak with students and staff negatively impacted by the false report.

The PD is investigating the incident for possible criminal charges.