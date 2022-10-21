Menu
charlottesville buford middle school placed on lockdown after report of active shooter
News

Charlottesville: Buford Middle School placed on lockdown after report of active shooter

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police were dispatched to Buford Middle School at 12:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an active shooter on campus, a report that turned out to be a hoax.

But in the meantime, the school was placed on lockdown for a half-hour.

The school system, according to a press release, provided mental health counselors to be able to speak with students and staff negatively impacted by the false report.

The PD is investigating the incident for possible criminal charges.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

