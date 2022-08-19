Charlottesville: Bridge repairs on Route 250 Bypass will require nighttime closures
There will be night-time lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass over Rugby Avenue and Emmet Street through Sept. 1.
- Aug. 24-25: there will be night-time lane closures on the 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue. The eastbound inside lane and the westbound inside lane will be closed on 250 Bypass.
- Aug. 21-25: there will be night-time lane closures on the 250 Bypass bridge over Emmet Street. The westbound inside lane will be closed on 250 Bypass.
- Aug. 28-Sept. 1: there will be night-time lane closures on 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue. The eastbound inside lane and the westbound inside lane will be closed on 250 Bypass.
The 250 Bypass bridge over Emmet Street will also have the westbound inside lane closed during this this time.
Please follow the posted work zone speed limits and drive carefully with phones down.