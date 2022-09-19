Celebrate autumn with events at The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium
The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium, a zipline and climbing adventure experience, announced their schedule of autumn-themed events for 2022.
“Fall is a wonderful time to visit The Adventure Park,” said Darlene Zimble, park manager. ”The leaves are changing, and the air is crisp … there’s no better way to experience the feeling of autumn in Virginia Beach.”
Glow in the Park
The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium will offer Glow in the Park, its signature nighttime event, on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5. Glow in the Park is a unique way to experience the park with ziplining and climbing through an illuminated forest to high energy music.
Each Glow in the Park event has a unique theme, from 70s, 80s and 90s to country, top 40 and movie themes.
Other Autumn events
In October, the park will offer the following schedule of autumn-themed events:
Friday 10/7 and Saturday 10/8: Fall Festival
Friday 10/14 and Saturday 10/15: Halloween
Friday 10/21 and Saturday 10/22: Halloween
Friday 10/28: Haunted Halloween, recommended for ages 12+
Saturday 10/29: Halloween
“Whether you join us for Glow in the Park, or come for a daytime adventure,” said Zimble, “you’ll be sure to enjoy the birds-eye view of the leaves changing.”
The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium is open to the general public and is located just minutes from the Virginia Beach boardwalk, on acres of forest on the grounds of the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center. The address is 801 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach.
Tickets are available online. Walk ins are welcome on a space available basis, but guests are encouraged to book ahead on the park’s website or by calling (757) 385-4947.