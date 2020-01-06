Castro endorses Warren for Democratic nomination
Julian Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic Party presidential nomination.
Castro, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration, ended his own bid for the Democratic nomination last Thursday.
In a video released Monday, he explained why he believes Warren is the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination, defeat Donald Trump, and build a nation where everyone counts.
“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone,” Castro said in the video. “Who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity too. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.