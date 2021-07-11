Career-high four hits from Andy Suglio pushes Squirrels to 12-5 win

A four-hit day from Andy Sugilio and four multi-run innings produced a 12-5 win and series victory for the Richmond Flying Squirrels against the Bowie Baysox Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (33-27) won four-of-six in the series against the Baysox (33-25) and have won seven-of-nine overall.

Sugilio tied career-highs in hits and RBIs with a 4-for-5 performance and four RBIs. It was Sugilio’s 10th multi-hit game of the year and the second time a Flying Squirrel has had a four-hit day.

In the top of the second, Sugilio gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer to right field. It was Sugilio’s first homer this year and his first at the Double-A level.

In the third inning, Brandon Martorano drove in Frankie Tostado from second base with an RBI single and pushed the Flying Squirrels ahead, 4-1.

After Luis Amaya left with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, Phil Pfeifer (Win, 2-2) allowed a walk that scored a run and a sacrifice fly to Johnny Rizer that put Bowie within a run, 4-3.

The Flying Squirrels responded with a four-run fourth inning which gave them an 8-3 lead. Simon Whiteman launched an RBI double followed by an RBI single from Tostado. Sandro Fabian capped the scoring with his seventh home run of the year, a two-run homer to left field.

Bowie starter Ofelky Peralta (Loss, 5-1) allowed seven runs over 3.2 innings with six strikeouts.

Richmond pulled forward, 10-3, in the seventh inning with back-to-back RBI singles from Bryan Torres and Sugilio.

Bowie cut the deficit to 10-4 after Toby Welk punched an RBI single off Raffi Vizcaíno in the seventh inning.

Two more runs were added for the Fling Squirrels in the ninth to extend the lead to 12-4. With the bases loaded, Sugilio bounced into a fielder’s choice but a fielding error brought home Vince Fernandez. Martorano scored on a bases-loaded walk to Whiteman.

The Baysox added a run in the bottom of the ninth to make it 12-5 off a throwing error. Frank Rubio bounced back with a lineout and a groundout to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before returning home for a six-game series starting Tuesday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Right-hander Trenton Toplikar (1-5, 5.20) is slated to start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Ken Waldichuk (2-0, 3.15) for Somerset.

