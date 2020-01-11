Bridgewater College, Oak Hill Academy sign guaranteed admission agreement

Bridgewater College and Oak Hill Academy have entered into a partnership to support their shared goal of creating clear pathways to success for their students.

The guaranteed admission agreement, signed Dec. 2, 2019, by Bridgewater President Dr. David W. Bushman and Oak Hill Principal Todd Giszack, guarantees that students at Oak Hill, a coeducational college preparatory school located in Grayson County, who meet all BC requirements in place at the time of the application will be admitted to the college.

In addition, the Oak Hill students will receive a $26,000 McKinney ACE scholarship with a total value of $104,000 over eight semesters, along with an Out-of-State Incentive Scholarship or the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant, depending on the student’s state of residency.

Guaranteed admission agreements are often seen among two-year and four-year higher education institutions (such as the guaranteed admission agreement between Blue Ridge Community College and Bridgewater College signed in April 2019) to help establish a pipeline of qualified students. Jarret Smith, Director of Admissions at Bridgewater College, said the college will continue to explore similar partnerships with regional private schools whose students understand the benefits associated with a private school education.

Oak Hill Academy Principal Todd Giszack, who initially contacted Bridgewater about establishing the admission agreement, said the partnership will be attractive to both current and prospective Oak Hill students.

“We are really excited about this partnership with Bridgewater College and believe there will be great interest in this among our students,” Giszack said. “One hundred percent of our student body is admitted here because we believe they can be successful in college and in our college preparatory curriculum.”

Giszack said Oak Hill, which serves students in grades 8-12, will counsel current and prospective students and their families about the admission agreement with Bridgewater and its benefits. He said Oak Hill students often flourish at smaller, private liberal arts colleges, in environments similar to their high school education. Per the GAA, Bridgewater College admissions representatives will visit the Oak Hill campus up to three times a year to speak with prospective students and to share more information about the college.

“This partnership is an ideal fit because both Bridgewater and Oak Hill Academy have long histories of enrolling students who are looking to build connections for life,” said Bridgewater College Vice President for Enrollment Management Michael Post. “It recognizes our shared goal to enhance access to high-quality education at the high school and college levels.”

Oak Hill Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory boarding school located in Grayson County, Va., that serves approximately 150 students in grades 8-12. Established in 1878, the school attracts students from 14 countries and 24 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

